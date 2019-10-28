Habit Restaurants (HABT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Habit Restaurants to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Habit Restaurants has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.82 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Habit Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HABT opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 million, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

HABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

