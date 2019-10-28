Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) PT Set at $10.00 by B. Riley

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) has been assigned a $10.00 target price by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 184.90% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.51. 5,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.06.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie purchased 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $99,950.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 155,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 77,605 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

