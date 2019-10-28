HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) versus Armada Hoffler Properties (OTCMKTS:AHH) Head-To-Head Contrast

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 10.16% 4.16% 1.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Armada Hoffler Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 8.09 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $193.32 million 4.99 $17.20 million $1.03 17.69

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Risk & Volatility

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

