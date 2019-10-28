Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 76.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 860,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 44.4% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $69,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,595. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

