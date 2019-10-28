Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

