HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 286.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,327,000 after buying an additional 219,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 642,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 73,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 56,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.61. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.