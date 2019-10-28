Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

HLIT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.62. 466,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $571.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.67, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,438.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

