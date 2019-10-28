Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 30.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

SO traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $61.01. 3,724,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,351. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

