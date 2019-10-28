Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,466. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

