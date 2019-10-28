Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,034 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.0% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $55.59. 12,526,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,145,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

