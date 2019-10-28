Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $14.52 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Southern by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Southern by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 71,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 79,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $61.01. 3,724,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

