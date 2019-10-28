Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $14.79 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $111.23. 80,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.28 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

