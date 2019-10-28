Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 53,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:D traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.32. 139,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

