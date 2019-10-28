Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 164,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 101,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,596,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,662,175 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

UTX traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $143.04. The stock had a trading volume of 170,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,333. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

