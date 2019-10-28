Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,536,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.30. 1,496,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.