Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Holdings Lifted by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RODM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,078,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 789,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,608,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,940,000 after acquiring an additional 550,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,087,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,055,000 after acquiring an additional 439,524 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 399,197 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.