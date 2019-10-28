Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after acquiring an additional 533,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,079,000 after purchasing an additional 116,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hasbro by 20.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

