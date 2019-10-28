Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.21.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99. Hasbro has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hasbro by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Hasbro by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Hasbro by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

