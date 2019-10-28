HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.91. 22,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.56.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($1.25) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,726,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 1,034,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,009,000 after buying an additional 778,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 195.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 632,303 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,972,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after buying an additional 579,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

