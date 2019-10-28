HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCP by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,643,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729,136 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 1,639.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,016,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,767,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 2,313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.22. 2,966,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,068. HCP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

