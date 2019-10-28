HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,958 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 86.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

