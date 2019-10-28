Head to Head Analysis: Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) & BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Safety Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $836.50 million 1.82 $83.19 million N/A N/A BlackRock TCP Capital $190.50 million 4.28 $45.48 million $1.59 8.72

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 12.03% 13.30% 5.18% BlackRock TCP Capital 14.19% 11.45% 5.63%

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

