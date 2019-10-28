Head to Head Comparison: Evergy (EVRG) versus Its Peers

Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Evergy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Evergy has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy’s rivals have a beta of 0.24, indicating that their average share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Evergy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 63.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.74% 6.44% 2.42% Evergy Competitors 5.15% 9.50% 2.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evergy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion $535.80 million 23.78 Evergy Competitors $8.22 billion $404.32 million 17.36

Evergy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evergy. Evergy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evergy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 3 2 0 2.17 Evergy Competitors 375 1693 1194 13 2.26

Evergy presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 1.83%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Evergy rivals beat Evergy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

