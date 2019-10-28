Head-To-Head Contrast: Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Credicorp (OTCMKTS:BAP)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $6.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. Credicorp pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Credicorp 24.65% 16.48% 2.28%

Risk & Volatility

Metro Bank has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Metro Bank and Credicorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00 Credicorp 0 1 5 0 2.83

Credicorp has a consensus price target of $258.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Credicorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Metro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and Credicorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $344.86 million 0.69 N/A N/A N/A Credicorp $4.74 billion 3.58 $1.21 billion $14.88 14.29

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Summary

Credicorp beats Metro Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

