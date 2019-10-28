Head to Head Contrast: Ocugen (OCGN) versus The Competition

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) is one of 29 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ocugen to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ocugen alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ocugen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen Competitors 286 1013 1723 86 2.52

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Ocugen’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -34.96% 18.40% Ocugen Competitors -125.72% -66.50% -24.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A -$8.64 million -0.04 Ocugen Competitors $1.39 billion $142.47 million 17.96

Ocugen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.