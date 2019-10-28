Head-To-Head Survey: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) vs. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 28.72% 15.42% 1.40% Stock Yards Bancorp 33.17% 16.95% 1.91%

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Merchants Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.75%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Stock Yards Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $190.15 million 2.49 $62.87 million $2.07 7.97 Stock Yards Bancorp $175.12 million 5.12 $55.52 million $2.42 16.30

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, trust, employee benefit plan, estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 38 full service banking locations, including 28 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 5 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.