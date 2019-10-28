Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Up 6.7%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.67, approximately 1,076,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 907,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.