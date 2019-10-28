Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,522,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $61,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HLIO stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 3,100 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $151,993.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Helios Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

