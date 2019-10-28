Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,106. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Erik Staffeldt sold 17,027 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $161,756.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $121,445.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,784.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 183.7% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 533,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 345,310 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

