Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.85 ($107.96).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €92.30 ($107.33) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €88.86.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

