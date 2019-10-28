HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Trading Down 1.7%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.34, 118,811 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,695,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 9,094.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

