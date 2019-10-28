HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.60

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.60 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 171.60 ($2.24), with a volume of 1085363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.20 ($2.22).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

About HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

