High Income Securities Fund’s (PCF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PCF stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 221.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.