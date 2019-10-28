HLS Therapeutics Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.70. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$12.91 and a 12-month high of C$18.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

