Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $557.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMLP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.