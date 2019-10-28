HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.96% of HollyFrontier worth $84,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 561,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,534,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HFC. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

HFC opened at $57.42 on Monday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

