Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.37. 278,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,857. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Nomura raised their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.31.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

