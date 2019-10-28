Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 608 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.8% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.43. The stock had a trading volume of 647,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

