Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,936 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,342. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $95.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

