Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Xylem by 6.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $276,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,339 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 352,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,354. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.09.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

