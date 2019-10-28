HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.03) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 643.07 ($8.40).

HSBA opened at GBX 617.40 ($8.07) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 610.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 639.07. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

