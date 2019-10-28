Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $1,443,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hub Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,253,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,592,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hub Group Inc has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

