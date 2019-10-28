Huobi Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $198.40 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00040627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and LBank. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $929.30 million and $198.40 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $519.94 or 0.05487471 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042998 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00032172 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,415,523 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

