Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Update

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 678,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.6 days.

In related news, CMO David Fishbein sold 23,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,989.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 214,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

HBP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.14. 11,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Huttig Building Products has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

