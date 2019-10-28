Iberiabank Corp Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $52.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.