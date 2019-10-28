iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 568,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.77. 1,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

