ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. ICON has a market cap of $83.25 million and $32.70 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, DragonEX, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last week, ICON has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00215450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.01494821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00117639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009439 BTC.

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,912,845 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Rfinex, Binance, Allbit, OKEx, Hotbit, OOOBTC, COSS, IDEX, ABCC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

