Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given a $160.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been given a $160.00 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.31. 12,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.96.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 13.16%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

