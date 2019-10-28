IDEX Price Reaches $0.0162 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $7,213.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00212121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.01485390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00120506 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,789,431 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

