IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.13

Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 72521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $50,304,000.00. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,683,475 shares of company stock worth $90,953,600.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.